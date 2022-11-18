SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For those that have received it, the snow is sticking around.

Our strong winds Thursday helped reinforce the cold air. While we’ve had snow showers from time to time, we’ve had more persistent snow elsewhere.

While snow in Sioux Falls is hard to come by, it’s been cold enough for some of the falls to become frozen. The snow cover for the United States extends to our north and to our east.

This map shows the current snow and ice cover.

The snow depth in central and south central North Dakota is still over a foot. Just look to our east as the snow sets up throughout Minnesota to northern Missouri and into the Great Lakes.

Though NOT showing up on this map, the snow extends into Canada.

That snow base will have an impact on our temperatures and storm tracks as storm systems tend to follow the temperature gradient or difference in temperature. Expect a difference in temperature to set up between the snow covered ground and the bare ground.

And wouldn’t you know it? The next system is set up to move into KELOLAND for Thanksgiving Day. Something we’ll continue to pay close attention to.