SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High temperatures and dry conditions typically go hand in hand. With the drought continuing into fall it’s a reason why we’ve been so warm.

The autumn season runs from September through the end of November with data running from 1891 through 2020. The average precipitation for autumn in Sioux Falls is 2.10 inches.

Here’s a list of the top ten driest autumns in Sioux Falls. The third driest autumn on record was in 1974 with 1.19 inches. Second place had 1.02 inches in 1952. The overall driest autumn on record was 2011 with only 0.87 inches of rain. And the rest slowly following.

We ended September drier than average, and we are starting October dry as well. With dry conditions and high winds expected to continue through the weekend so does the risk of fire danger.

Will this dry trend continue into the winter? Meteorologist Scot Mundt is working on the snowfall prediction for the Winter Doppler Special.

