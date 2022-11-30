SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow system that moved through yesterday morning left the first measurable snow in much of southeast KELOLAND.

While some portions of KELOLAND saw no snow yesterday, other areas saw upwards of 6 inches.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The airport in Sioux Falls reported 2.1 inches, which was more towards the middle of the reports. Lake Park, Iowa received 6.1 inches of snow yesterday. There was 4 inches of snow reported in Armour and Burke, South Dakota. Tea, South Dakota received just under 4 with 3.9 inches. Edgerton, Minnesota along with Corsica, South Dakota received 3.5 inches. Hull, Iowa and Hartford, South Dakota received 3 inches of snow. Parker, South Dakota and Luverne, Minnesota received 2 inches. Tyndall, South Dakota received 1.2 inches of snow.

The next week starts swinging the temperature between warmer and colder. This may lead to a chance of snow to start the new week.

On average, in the month of November, we receive 4 and a half inches of snow. The most snow in November fell in 1985 with nearly 22 inches.