SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The weekend was the beginning of a stretch of hot weather in KELOLAND. I’m talking 90-degree heat and better for a matter of days.

The last week to week and a half of July may end up being the hottest of the summer in KELOLAND. Many will have temperatures in the 90s to 100 degrees. Late July heat is nothing new in KELOLAND. I went back and looked at recent stretches of hot weather at the end of July in Sioux Falls and here’s what I found.

Only two years ago, Sioux Falls had a stretch of 7 days when the thermometer was at least 90 degrees. We even had a day in the city with 101.

2012 is a summer many of us will not forget due to the drought and high heat. From July 13th to 26th, it was above 90 degrees; 14 consecutive days.

07, 06, and 02 all had at least a 5-day stretch of 90-degree days.

Don’t count on rain to cool you off either as the heat during the day will keep a lot of the rain chances away, but we’ll have to be aware of any storms at night. Any storms that do develop overnight will have the chance to be strong to severe with hail being the main severe threat.

The heat is not expected to last into August as cooler weather arrives as we turn the calendar page.

