A look at rain numbers in September

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As cooler air moves in, we’ll have periods of rain as we finish September. This will add to what is already an above-average month for some in KELOLAND.

While clouds were thicker today in eastern KELOLAND, the rain has been able to stay away. That is, until later this evening and tonight. The rain will help bring some areas closer, or above their monthly average for rain.

So far this month, many locations are coming in at around an inch or two. There are a few exceptions here and there, as Marshall, Brookings, and Huron are all over three inches for the month.

Those on this map that are above average range from 144% of average to 110% of average.

With Huron being over an inch above average for the month. We’ll add to these numbers tonight and tomorrow.

After this recent hit of rain, it will dry again. Much of next week is already looking dry, which is good news considering we’re already in harvest time.