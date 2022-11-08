SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today is Election Day in the United States. This day varies between the 2nd and the 8th of November.

We have an active weather pattern for the next couple of days. Let’s take a look at some of the past Election Day records dating back to 1893.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The record high temperature was in 2020, the 3rd had a high of 76. 3 degrees and snow fell on the 7th in 2000. The 2nd in 1954 had a record low temperature of 10. The coldest high temperature was in 1936 of 22 degrees on the 3rd. November 7th of 1944 set two records on Election Day. The most rain fell at 0.85 inches and the warmest overnight low was 48.

On average we have a high of 50 degrees and a low of 29. Typically Sioux Falls can see 0.04 inches of precipitation and 0.1 inches of snow. 34% of Election days dating back to 1893 have seen precipitation and 16% of days had snowfall.

It does not look like we will set new records this Election Day, but we are watching the weather for the end of the week.