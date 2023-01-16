SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a wet winter so far in KELOLAND. So much so, we’re eyeing the record books.

Another round of precipitation moved through KELOLAND today. It came in the form of rain, freezing rain, and snow. Not including Monday’s precipitation, we’re already in the top ten wettest winters for Sioux Falls. Keep in mind, the winter months are December through February.

This winter is now the 7th wettest winter on record.

To get in the top 5, we’ll need about three-quarters of an inch. For the top spot, we need a little over three inches from here to the end of February to beat out the winter of 68-69.

I’d like to mention that Huron is about a quarter inch away from entering the top 20, while Pierre needs a third of an inch.

Again, these numbers do not include the precip from today or another round of precip during the middle of the week. So, we’ll keep climbing the ladder when it comes to wettest winters.

