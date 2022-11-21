SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we go through Thanksgiving week it’s looking mostly dry with just a slight chance for precipitation on Thanksgiving Day.

This hasn’t changed much from what we’ve experienced for much of the year.

Here’s a look at where we stand for precipitation with just a little more than a month left in the year.

Everyone on this map is below average. The closest we have to average is Pierre, which is about three-quarters of an inch below. The driest areas continue to be in southern KELOLAND. Yankton and Winner are both over ten inches below average. Sioux Falls is fast approaching being five inches below for the year.

We may start to get more active in December as early indications are suggesting a more active pattern. We’ll have to wait and see.

While it’s not an ideal time of year to start to get higher-than-average precipitation amounts. Snowmobilers and skiers would certainly enjoy it.

