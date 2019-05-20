A look at 2019 rainfall totals in KELOLAND

Rain at the beginning of the work week will continue to add to the rainfall totals in KELOLAND. It's already a record start as some in the east are in the top five for wettest starts to the year.

While eastern KELOLAND had sunshine Monday morning, the rain from the weekend continued the record pace for some in central and eastern KELOLAND. Here's a look at some of the moisture totals so far this year.

Behind the scenes, I've been keeping a running total of the moisture so far and comparing it to the first five months of the year.

Here's a list of four cities that are getting close to their wettest start of the year. They include Brookings, Marshall, Worthington, and Pierre. Brookings only needs .14" to be at their wettest first five months of the year.

Sioux Falls isn't in the top five as of yet as the city still needs around an inch and a half of rain to get in. Which, in a year like this, can easily happen.

Keep in mind, that's a tally that goes all the way through May, so we still have a week and a half to add to those numbers.