A late month push of unseasonably warm weather is on the way

Compared to July, August hasn’t had the same bite in terms of excessive widespread heat. There’s still time for that to change.

High pressure will continue to build and strengthen to the southwest, sending a wealth of above-average heat into KELOLAND. Widespread 90s are likely, especially along and west of the Missouri River…with triple-digit heat not out of the question. This will set the stage for a late push toward the top of the list for the warmest Augusts on record.

Speaking of records, here’s a list of the marks to beat across the region. As of today, Aberdeen and Sioux Falls are sitting well within the top 30 warmest months on record. Warm days and nights have helped keep their overall averages on the higher side of the scale. Rapid City and Pierre, however, are rather interesting. Headed into the home stretch, they’re both on the lower half of their all-time lists.

The saving grace so far for Rapid City and Pierre has been the overnight low-temperature spread. Lows in Pierre have been around two degrees below average so far, while Rapid City’s observed average low is nearly four degrees below average.

Despite those cooler lows, I don’t think it’ll be enough to keep either city from a run to the top. The law of averages has a funny way of evening the playing field, and those cooler nights won’t last for much longer. For now, we’ll wait and see just how hot it will get across the region.