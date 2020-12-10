A handful of residents in north central KELOLAND may have felt the ground shake

In our mundane weather pattern, we’ve been looking to shake things up. Well, the earth shook near the small town of Bowdle with a small earthquake.

Just before midnight, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.2 occurred near Bowdle. Since this morning, we haven’t had any reports of damage and earthquakes of this size don’t usually cause damage.

It’s on the low end of the scale as it’s labeled as a minor earthquake. While it can be felt, it’s usually compared to a heavy truck rumbling by the house which can result in the dishes rattling or the windows shaking.

Thousands of years ago, most of KELOLAND was covered by a glacier. The weight of the glacier compressed the earth. Now that the weight of the glacier is gone, the earth is free to expand and will continue to do so.

I wouldn’t get overly excited about earthquakes in KELOLAND as their occurrence here are rare. It happens about once every two years.

