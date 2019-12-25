A good stretch of dry weather continues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we close out 2019, we’re in the middle of some of the driest weather of the year.

Though temperatures have been slightly cooler when compared to the weekend, we’re still underneath dry skies. In fact, it’s been awhile since we’ve had this long of a dry run.

Here’s a look at the longest consecutive dry days in Sioux Falls this year.

The middle of March gave us a 17 day dry run, March 15-31.

That’s followed by 15 days to begin 2019.

Fall gave us a string of 10 dry days October 24 through November 2.

Which leads us to our current stretch of 9 days.

Sioux Falls sits at .11″ this month, if we finish under .15″ it will mark the 20th time in 127 years of recording keeping that Sioux Falls received less than 15 hundredths in December.

In a year that will end up being our second wettest in Sioux Falls behind 2018, we almost have to be thankful for any stretch of dry weather.