A few more snow chances are on the way

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As if the bitter cold wasn’t enough to deal with, we’ll need to keep an eye on a few snow chances as we head through the rest of the week.

We’ve seemingly taken the nickel-and-dime approach to our seasonal snow total across much of KELOLAND. While major storms have eluded us, we’ve had plenty of minor accumulation events. At least one more is on the way later this week.

While much of Tuesday and Wednesday are quiet and cold, we’ll watch a piece of energy come swinging down from Canada by Wednesday night. Through Thursday, we’ll keep the chance for snow in place…especially the further south you go. Even Friday may hold a small chance for some snow, though this chance remains in place near and south of I-90.

The southward suppression of Friday’s snow chance is due in part to the upcoming blast of dry, arctic air. As a result, this upcoming shot of bitter cold can be seen as a double-edged sword of sorts. Snow chances are kept in check, but we’ll have to deal with dangerously cold weather as a trade-off.

I’ll leave you with this question: Which would you prefer? Regular snow chances with temperatures closer to average, or little in the way of snow but a lot of cold? Either way, we won’t be able to go gently into a seemingly endless winter night.