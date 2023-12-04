SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — “The more things change, the more they stay the same” is a phrase most of us know, and it’s all too true in the world of weather.

Though we are in the first couple of days of meteorological winter, one particular pattern has remained with us since September. I’m referring to the string of unseasonably warm beginnings to a given month. Weather forecasting, in several ways, is all about identifying patterns…and we’re about ready to hit the reset button on a new warm cycle.

As we head into the middle of the week, an upper-level ridge will begin to set up shop and move over KELOLAND. Though it won’t last as long as previous ridges, its impact will still be felt on the thermometer as both Wednesday and Thursday could feature runs toward the record books.

As I mentioned, we’ve seen this several times already at nearly the same time since September. Notice how we’ve had strings of well above-average temperatures within the first week of each month for the last three months. November, for what it’s worth, had a bonus six-day stretch of unseasonable warmth around the midway point.

What’s worth noting is another pattern that has been popping up lately. Both October and November featured well below average temperatures within the last week of the month. Assuming this holds steady, we can anticipate a rather chilly if not outright cold final week of 2023. We’ll just have to wait and see.