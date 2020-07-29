A dry weather pattern may change for parts of western KELOLAND.

It’s usually hard to turn to down a midsummer rainfall, especially after some hot dry days. This week, western KELOLAND will be the highlight as the pattern align for only some to get the rain.

With flash flood watches in effect for part of western KELOLAND, the stage is set for heavy rain at times tomorrow into Thursday. You would think that rain would just move east and bring welcome moisture to parts of southeast KELOLAND. Not so fast.

Look a little closer, and you’ll clearly see why the rain chances are so much better the farther west you live in KELOLAND. I like to call this map our moisture supply outlook.

The reds and yellow areas show the depth of the moisture stacking up in the atmosphere in western KELOLAND, but the blue areas east show just the opposite. In fact, if you go through time, the drier air over Minnesota becomes a bigger player and will be hard to overcome, limiting the number of showers and thunderstorms.

By the way, this pattern is no surprise given the stronghold of drought conditions southeast of Sioux Falls.