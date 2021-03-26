A dry start to spring will bring warmer averages to KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Spring is getting off to a fast start across the region. It’s easy to forget how cold February was, even though we’re barely one week into spring.



Regardless of what definition of spring you use, it’s been rather warm across KELOLAND since the calendar flipped to March. Yes, we’ve seen snow to the south, but its hold on southern parts of the region was short-lived. These warm and generally dry conditions will help our warmer than average month stay that way.



With a little under a week to go in March, we’re on pace for a top ten warmest March on record in Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, and Pierre. Rapid City, however, currently ranks 14th on their list, still within striking distance. We’ll get a lot of help as we head toward the finish line.



Beyond some spotty rain chances, we should stay mainly dry going into the beginning of April. This, combined with southerly flow and our persistent drought situation, will help keep our overall temperature outlook on the warmer side, even with a brief cool-down by the middle of next week. The extended temperature outlook for the Northern Plains, as a result, has moderate to high chances for above average temperatures.



While that may make you want to get started on some spring gardening, just remember one thing: Our average last frost date in Sioux Falls isn’t until the middle of May, and we all know how wild weather in KELOLAND can be between now and then.