A closer look at this month’s first heat wave

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Rain and cooler weather yesterday was a welcome sight after this week’s hot temps. Meteorologist Adam Rutt takes a closer look at our first heat wave of the year.

Much of this week has been rather hot and windy. Hot enough, in fact, to see our first heat wave in Sioux Falls this season.



A heat wave is defined as a stretch of at least three days or more in a row with high temperatures at or above 90 degrees. Those hot temps started on Sunday… but Thursday’s cold front ended our heat wave at four days.



I decided to take a dive into the archives and see what the longest June heat wave was on record in Sioux Falls. It happened from June 5th to the 13th in 1976, a stretch of 9 days. There were three occurrences of an 8-day heat wave in June. 1931 is noteworthy for having four days in a row with 100 degree heat. 1921s heat wave went into the first two days of July for a grand total of 10 days at or above 90 degrees.

Back to the here and now, we already know how warm June has been this month. High temperatures are around 11 degrees above average so far. What you may not know is that we almost had our first heat wave twice within the first ten days of the month. Three of the first four days in June featured highs above 90 degrees, with another near miss just three days later. In fact, our most recent heat wave could have been 6 days long if it weren’t for an 88 degree high on the 13th.



Thankfully, I don’t think we’ll have to worry about challenging any of those records that I mentioned. The long-range outlook keeps above average heat away from KELOLAND through the later part of June.