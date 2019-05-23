A change coming from the active weather pattern?

The Memorial Day weekend is almost here, the unofficial start to the summer season. Many of you are wondering if summer like weather will ever arrive, and why it's been so wet and cool this spring.

A few factors are driving this pattern. Most importantly, we have several key "blocking" features in the weather patterns across North America that are directly affecting us. A very strong trough in the jet stream in the west has been amplified by the persistent flow of cold weather from southern Canada into the northern United States, fueling an active train of storms across the midsection of the country.

These same features have been cyclical in nature this spring, noting the major storms that impacted KELOLAND in mid March and in mid April under similar conditions.

The other problem is a big anchor of high pressure in the southeast. That means hot and dry weather in Florida, but it's very effective at lifting Gulf of Mexico moisture northward into the plains.

Next week, some of these features start changing. The jet stream de amplifies, allowing systems to flow faster from west to east. It can still rain in this pattern, but not as widespread.

While it doesn't look as cold next week, bursts of hot weather will be hard to sustain into the month of June.

