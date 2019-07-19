A break from the heat on the way

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Parts of the central and eastern U.S. have been having some very hot days recently. Air temps in the 90s, heat index values well over 100 degrees. But there is a break on the horizon.

Cooler air will sink into the eastern half of the U.S. and that will push this pocket of hot air out of the area.

Giving the east coast, and KELOLAND, a much welcomed break from the heat. But that hot air has to go somewhere, and it looks like it will move to the west coast.

The pocket of hot air will first slide south, then slide west, bringing the hot, 90 degree weather to the west coast.

And, more locally here in KELOLAND, the western half of South Dakota will be on the edge of the heat dome so for those in the west, you can expect the warmer temps to return.

Eastern KELOLAND will see temps that are closer to the average, which is in the low to middle 80s.

And the rain outlook is on the dry side due to the upper level wind pattern that normally brings drier weather.

