A big drop on the thermometer will take us into the midweek outlook

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve been spoiled as of late, but milder temperatures are on the way out in a hurry.

West by southwesterly flow has been able to keep well above average temperatures in place, with highs today climbing into the 50s at times…especially where snow is absent. Of course, this is South Dakota we’re talking about, and when the temperature pendulum swings one way it must swing back.

As winds turn to the northwest, we get a great example of something called cold air advection as this flow funnels in plenty of Arctic air into KELOLAND. This cold air will stick around through Thursday, but it won’t last much longer than that due to a lack of a blocking mechanism. We’ll warm up a bit by the weekend.

Back to what we’re watching tonight, we have the potential to see temperatures drop upward of 50 degrees in less than 24 hours. Sioux Falls, for example, has an expected drop of 53 degrees on the thermometer. Aberdeen, Pierre, and Rapid City all have 40-plus degree drops on the way with the passage of today’s cold front.

Here’s a little something from the “it could be worse” department. We could see these temperature swings in the span of minutes rather than hours. Spearfish saw just that on Jan. 22, 1943, when Chinook winds helped the temperature surge from -4 to 45 degrees in just two minutes. That 49-degree change is a world record that stands to this day.