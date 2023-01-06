SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Clean-up from the snow is underway across KELOLAND.

Thursday brought a top-ten day in Sioux Falls. This was number nine in the Highest Single Day Snow Depth.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On Thursday, at the Sioux Falls Airport, there were 19 inches of snow on the ground. The last time there was that much snow on the ground, or more was in 2010. Then, we had 20 inches of snow on the ground.

The most snow on the ground was in February of 1969, with 34 inches of snow. To put that in perspective, that is almost a yardstick’s worth of snow on the ground.

Other notable years include February of 2004 with 22 inches of snow on the ground. And a couple of days after that there were still 20 inches on the ground. Three of the top ten snow depth days were at 20 inches of snow.

In December 2009 there were 19 inches of snow on the ground. Several days have tied at 19 inches of snow on the ground.

We do have a break in the snow so there is time to clean up and take a breath.

A huge thank you to all the people driving plows and moving snow the last few weeks.