90-degree weather still possible in August

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first week of August may have been cool for some of us, but chances to see midsummer heat are far from over. Meteorologist Adam Rutt takes a look.

Eastern and central parts of KELOLAND have been spoiled as of late with near and below average temperatures, while the west has felt the literal heat of summer at least once already.

90+ degree heat is far from unusual in August. Large ridges of high pressure still build easily over the region, keeping temperatures well within striking distance of that mark. In fact, it’s rather rare to see an August with zero days reaching 90 degrees across any part KELOLAND.

For example, Sioux Falls averages six days with a high temperature greater than or equal to 90 degrees. Double digit totals have occurred 33 times since 1893, with 1983’s total of 22 being the highest. Only seven years have featured an August with no 90 degree heat, most recently in 2017.

Aberdeen averages eight 90-degree days and has seen zero days as recently as 2019. Even Rapid City has seen one year with zero 90-degree days: 2014. They average 11 days.

Pierre is the outlier in this case. Not only do they have the highest average with fourteen 90-degree days and the highest total of 28 days in 1983, they’ve also never seen a year with zero 90-degree days in August. The closest they’ve been to that distinction was one day in August of 2019.

So far, Rapid City is the only one of the four this year to see a 90 degree day this August. With a warm-up on the way, it’s only a matter of time before the others get on the board as well.