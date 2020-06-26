90-degree weather returns as we end the month of June

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With stronger southerly winds and sunshine Thursday, many in KELOLAND warmed to the lower 90s.

While we had a break from the heat in KELOLAND earlier this week, it’s back today and it will be back again as we end the month. This could give Sioux Falls the most 90 degree days in June in a very long time. I dug through the archives.

Going back 30 years, the most 90s we’ve had is eight. That happened twice, in 1995 and 1990. I dug deeper and didn’t have to go too far to find that both 1988 and 1987 had 11 days of 90 degree heat. We’re currently just one day away from that.

Along with the heat will be an increase in humidity. In turn, we’ll watch for storm development next week as well. Though it looks like the best chances will be at night.

So, depending on the high Thursday and what happens next week, Sioux Falls could end up with almost half the days this month in the 90s.