90 degree weather returned Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The heat is back again today and this will bring some of us to getting at least half the month of June in the 90 degree heat.

We started the week with the coolest air all month in Sioux Falls as the city had a high temperature of 73 degrees. But just a couple of days later, the heat of what we’ve grown accustomed to this month returned as widespread 90s and 100s have returned. While we do cool a little for tomorrow, we can still get a couple of us in the 90 degree heat. Here’s a look at where we are this month.

Including today, Sioux Falls and Pierre have had 15 days of 90 degree plus heat. That means we’ll have at least half the month in the 90s. Aberdeen has had 14 and Rapid City 7.

Since records have been kept, the most days of 90 degree heat happened in 1933 for both Sioux Falls and Aberdeen. That’s right in the middle of the dirty 30s!

But, we do have some good news. We’re watching for better chances of rain as temperatures cool going into this coming weekend.