90 degree weather in the forecast

The weekend will bring widespread 90s to KELOLAND, much like what we had during the first week of the month.

After showers and storms this morning, the sun came out and KELOLAND started to bake. Many locations warmed to the 80s during the afternoon with isolated 90s in parts of central and south central South Dakota.

For a year that’s been dominated by cool air and rain, that’s about to change as 90s return to KELOLAND.

Sioux Falls is already above the average of three 90 degree days in June. For the summer the average is 13 with July averaging the highest with six days.

So far, Sioux Falls has had all four 90 degree days during the first week of the month, but it looks like the last week will also have several days of 90s.