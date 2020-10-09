90-degree temperatures across KELOLAND in October

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer-like weather has been sticking around KELOLAND as we go deeper into fall. Meteorologist Adam Rutt looks at how long this warmth usually sticks around.

If you’re like me, you’re waiting anxiously for cooler temperatures to come around and stay for a while. If you aren’t, then you’re probably loving these opportunities to enjoy some summer weather in October.

If you take the week of Labor Day and the first few days of October out of the equation, the 2020 meteorological fall season has gotten off to a rather warm start overall. This week has been a prime example of what we’re talking about. While nights have been chilly at times, daytime highs have rebounded in a big way. This got me to thinking about how late into the year we can see midsummer temperatures.

Going into the archives, we can see the latest known instance of a 90-degree high temperature in various parts of KELOLAND. The overall trend skews toward a mid-October average, with several locations seeing their latest 90-degree day occurring around the middle of the month. Central and southern KELOLAND, however, have seen 90-degree days as late as October 30th.

There’s one small silver lining to seeing these above average temperatures this late in the year: It’s not all that humid. Dew points typically back off during this time of the year, keeping uncomfortable conditions at bay.

For those of you keeping score at home, we may toe the line of 90 degrees Friday in central and eastern KELOLAND, which would at least challenge record highs for the day. By the end of next week, however, we’re going to feel a lot more like fall.