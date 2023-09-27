SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve had two consecutive days with fog in KELOLAND. As thick fog covered parts of central and northeast South Dakota yesterday and from central to southeast KELOLAND today.

If you haven’t heard it, there’s a theory about having fog. It’s 90 days out from fog, expect precipitation to fall. And when we get into the fall months with fog, people start paying attention.

90 days out from yesterday’s and today’s fog takes us to Christmas Day and the day after. Expecting some sort of precipitation to fall during that time. I’m not saying it’s going to be all snow, as Sioux Falls has had thunderstorms on Christmas Day. That happened in 2016.

Along with studying the patterns to predict the snow this season, I’ll also study the fog theory and have more details on it during the KELOLAND Live Doppler Winter Special, it is expected to air in November.

Earlier this year, we had fog in Sioux Falls on August 2nd. If the theory holds true, expect precipitation on Halloween. We’ll have to wait and see.