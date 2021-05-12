70 degree weather returns next week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 70 degrees and warmer weather are well overdue in Sioux Falls, but we’ll try to make up ground next week.

The first two days in Sioux Falls this month featured a high of 93 on the first and a high of 72 on the second. After that, we haven’t had a 70 degree day as temperatures stayed in the 60s for afternoon highs.

We’ll change that next week as many of the days will return to the 70s, as they should.

Think of this…the climate average high hits 70 tomorrow and it warms to 76 by the end of the month. That’s the average high. Going on that alone, suggests about two-thirds of the month should be at least 70 degrees. So far this month, we’ve only had two days. But some models are suggesting the last two weeks of the month will be in the 70s and if that happens, we’ll be close to where we should be.

As temperatures warm, available moisture will return. Which means a better chance for showers and storms as we go through this weekend and early next week.