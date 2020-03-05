60s in the forecast for both days this weekend

It was another warm day in KELOLAND as temperatures soared to the 40s, 50s, and 60s. But getting this weather this time of year hasn’t happened lately.

When you think of March weather, you think of spring with warm temperatures and melting snow. While we’ve had that this year, it hasn’t been the case over the past couple of years.

In Sioux Falls, there’s an 11% chance to hit 60 degrees as the city averages around three days of 60 degree weather in March.

In the past two years, we’ve only had one day of 60 degree weather. With the going forecast, we’ll have two days this weekend.

Looking over the past couple of years, March has been below average in Sioux Falls in 2019, 2018, and 2017. 2016 is the last time Sioux Falls had an above average month for temperatures.

Enjoy the warm weather while it’s here as there are indications that cooler air may return for the second half of the month.

With these warm temperatures, it continues to change the landscape from white, to brown, to green? Give it some time and we’ll green it up.