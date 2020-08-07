Taking a look at the upcoming weather pattern

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first couple of days of August had relatively quiet weather, sure we had storms here and there, but as we go forward it looks to be a little more active.

While we started the month below average in eastern KELOLAND, that will soon change and temperatures will return above average with highs near 90 for the coming weekend. Along with the higher heat, we’ll have higher humidity and better chances for strong to severe weather. This may end up being a cycle over the next couple of weeks.

Here’s the setup. After a brief cool down early next week, summer heat and humidity will return. Along with it will be our storm chances which will be mainly at night.

It will be interesting to see if this trough develops in the southwestern United States. This will not only keep our storm chances going but as it spreads across the US, it may eventually cool us for the second half of the month.

That’s something else you’ll start to notice. When we get cooler air to move in, it will be sharply cooler than previous cooldowns.

So, as summer heat and humidity return, so will the storm chances. Unfortunately, there will be a better chance for strong to severe weather.