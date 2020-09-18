30-degree weather slow to arrive in one part of KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Southeastern KELOLAND has been lacking in cooler weather, especially at night.

Much of KELOLAND has been able to get in on chilly weather at night at least once. The southeast, however, has been a bit behind.

It’s no secret that fall-like temperatures have been rather elusive at times, but they’ve at least made a few appearances this month. While nearly every other corner of KELOLAND has been able to cool down at least once overnight, the Sioux Falls area has been missing out on this.

Pierre, Aberdeen and Rapid City have all been able to reach 32 degrees or lower for an overnight low temperature at least once already. Parts of western KELOLAND have even seen 20s for lows already. Sioux Falls, however, hasn’t even reached the 30s for a low. The coolest night so far was on September 17, with a low of 41 degrees.

With that said, this isn’t out of the ordinary for Sioux Falls. In fact, a low of 32 degrees doesn’t make its first appearance on average until September 30 and that’s taking data observations all the way back to the 1890s.

Going through the next seven to 10 days, we don’t even get close to the 32 degree mark in southeastern KELOLAND. Even the end of September and the first few nights of October look like they’ll remain mild. As a result, the growing season will also continue in the southeast.