SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Sure, April showers bring May flowers, but our April cold may lead the way to a warm May.

While southeast KELOLAND warmed today, it hasn’t been a warm month for many in KELOLAND. Sure we had record highs that gave us a taste of summer earlier in the month, but that was short lived. But the last weekend of April may be the last of the well below average temperatures.

With a low pressure system spinning over the Great Lakes this weekend, it will supply us with strong wind and cold air. But as we go through next week, that system will leave the area and we’ll open the door to warmer weather as we go through the week.

Don’t get me wrong, we’ll have cooler weather from time to time in May, but as we cool we shouldn’t be as cold as what we’ve had over the past several weeks.

So, we’re not only turning the calendar page to May, but we’re also turning the corner to warm weather.