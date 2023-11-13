SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Several of last winter’s snow storms broke records across the region.

In mid-December, the snow piled up fast in western South Dakota and strong winds made it almost impossible to see.

When the winds died down, Deadwood was buried under four feet of snow. Sturgis had 35 inches and Spearfish got 32, making their own top 10 snowiest Decembers. Wall and Pierre got more than a foot of snow and Aberdeen wasn’t far behind.

The next round of record-breaking snow came just after New Years. The storm brought thunder snow, which piled up fast and shut down the city of Sioux Falls for days.

The system brought 1.5 feet of snow into Sioux Falls, which is the city’s top two-day total.

Armour got just over two feet. 19 inches of snow fell in Pickstown. 15 in Colton. Elk Point had just under six inches of snow.

2023 was one for the record books in Yankton. The county struggled to find places to put all of the snow.

Winner also had its snowiest January on record. Winner 31 inches of snow. That’s compared to four inches in January of 2022.

Yankton had 31.5 inches of snow. The city only saw an inch and a half the year earlier.