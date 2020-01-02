2020 weather outlook

We all know 2019 was a year of weather extremes. Now that 2020 has arrived, many of us will be watching the new trends closely.

First, we know that the year begins with excessive soil moisture. The latest storm pushes that subject into the forefront in the new year.

I’ll remind you last year at this time was wet, but not nearly as much as we are witnessing now.

We also like to take the pulse of the weather patterns by looking at the big picture. This map shows plenty of warmer than normal pockets of ocean water in both the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.

Now look at the same map from a year ago. Not much has changed here and we are closely watching the impacts this may have on the weather.

Keep in mind this map would look a lot different if we were headed toward drought. Remember 2012? That drought year looked very different on the global scale and we aren’t going that direction anytime soon.

No matter what happens, we’ll be carefully every detail in the coming months.