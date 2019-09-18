2019 on its way to being wettest year on record for KELOLAND

We all know this year has been exceptionally wet, but when we quantify 2019 into numbers, you can see just how significant this year has been.

We’ll start with Sioux Falls. For the year, the city has had 34.22 inches of precipitation. Last year at this time, we had just 27.46 inches, just before all the rain hit during the week of the Sanford International.

Last year set the all time record at 39.17 inches by the end of December. We’ll need about five inches of additional rainfall the rest of the year to break the record. That appears very possible.

The heavy rain event last week was worse just west and north of Sioux Falls. The yearly totals are now easily between 30 and 40 inches and counting. We found one reporting station south of Emery with 41.5 inches for the year. Normal precipitation is about half that value.

It goes without saying our weather pattern still has busy elements, and the triggers for these storm events are still in place as we officially begin the fall of 2019 and what that may bring us next.