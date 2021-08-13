100% of South Dakota in a drought

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ll have to contend with dry skies this weekend and into next week, before our next chance for rain late next week.

So that means, we’ll continue in drought. In fact with the latest report that came out yesterday, 100% of South Dakota is in some sort of drought. The last time ALL of South Dakota did not show up in any of the drought categories was April 14th of 2020.

Since then, it’s been a steady climb. The summer months moved faster than others as more than half the state was in drought by mid June of last year.

After that, it was a steady climb with all of South Dakota in drought by December 1st of 2020.

While we did improve in the drought during the late spring in northeast South Dakota, Watertown in particular had more rain during the late spring.

While the rain later next week will not be a drought buster, it will be nice to receive.