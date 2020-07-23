10 years since record-setting hailstone in Vivian

VIVIAN, S.D. (KELO) — Ten years ago today, South Dakota made the record books due to a thunderstorm near Vivian. It produced the Vivian hailstone, the largest hailstone ever documented.

KELOLAND’s Chief Meteorologist Jay Trobec was watching the in the Storm Center watching it develop.

The storm occurred right around 5 p.m. that day. KELOLAND News was chasing the storm because the meteorologists believe it might produce a tornado. It did not, but it sure was destructive.

“Severe storms are moving through central South Dakota which our meteorologists are keeping a close eye on, both in the Storm Center and on the road.”

KELOLAND’s Scot Mundt was in the chase vehicle, which got a photo of the supercell near Vivian.

It was extremely humid and muggy that day, with temperatures in the high 90s on the ground and -96 degrees at the top of the storm, according to a weather balloon.

It produced numerous giant hailstones that broke the windows on cars on Interstate 90. In Les Scott’s yard in Vivian, massive hail made incredible sounds as it punched holes in his roof.

“It was like a guy throwing bricks at the house. It was scary,” Les Scott said.

Other hailstones made holes as big as coffee cans in the ground. Scott collected one of the bigger stones. He told Trobec by phone that night that he intended to use it to make a daiquiri, until the Aberdeen National Weather Service talked him out of it.

The weather service arrived the next day, and carefully measured the size and weight of the stone, which was later certified by the National Climate Extremes committee as the record holder, at 8 inches in diameter.

A scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research made a few plaster casts of the Vivian hailstone, and one of those rare casts can be found at KELOLAND News. It’s about the size of a junior football. It had a 19 inch diameter and weighed about 2 pounds.