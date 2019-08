NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV

2019-2020 NFL on CBS Schedule

Pre Season:

Sun. Aug 18 3pm New Orleans @ LA Chargers

Sat. Aug. 25 7pm Buffalo @ Detroit

Regular Season:

Sun. Sept. 8

12:00pm Kansas City @ Jacksonville

Sun. Sept. 15

3:25pm Kansas City @ Oakland

Sun. Sept. 22

12:00pm Baltimore @ Kansas City

3:25pm Pittsburgh @ San Francisco

Sun. Sept. 29

12:00pm New England @ Buffalo

3:25pm Minnesota @ Chicago KELO only

Jacksonville @ Denver KCLO only

Sun. Oct.6

3:25pm Denver @ LA Chargers

Sun. Oct. 13

12:00pm Houston @ Kansas City

3:25pm Tennessee @ Denver

Sun. Oct. 20

12:00pm Oakland @ Green Bay

Sun. Oct. 27

12:00pm Arizona @ New Orleans

3:25pm Denver @ Indianapolis

Sun. Nov. 3

12:00pm Indianapolis @ Pittsburgh

3:25pm Cleveland @ Denver

Sun. Nov. 10

12:00pm Kansas City @ Tennessee

Sun. Nov. 17

12:00pm Denver @ Minnesota

3:25pm New England @ Philadelphia

Sun. Nov. 24

12:00pm Denver @ Buffalo

Thurs. Nov. 28 Thanksgiving Day

3:25pm Buffalo @ Dallas

Sun. Dec. 1

12:00pm Oakland @ Kansas City

3:25pm LA Chargers @ Denver

Sun. Dec. 8

12:00pm Denver @ Houston

3:25pm Kansas City @ New England

Sun. Dec. 15

12:00pm Denver @ Kansas City

Sun. Dec. 22

12:00pm Pittsburgh @ NY Jets

Sun. Dec. 29

12:00pm LA Chargers @ Kansas City

3:25pm Oakland @ Denver

Post Season:

Jan. 2020

TBD AFC Wildcard (1x Sat or Sun)

Jan. 11th & 12th 2020

TBD AFC Playoffs (2x Sat & Sun)

Jan. 20, 2020

TBD AFC Championship