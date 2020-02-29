Trump schedules coronavirus update for 12:30 p.m. today

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before leaving the White House, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Washington, to attend a campaign rally in North Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says he’ll address the nation about the coronavirus threat. Trump tweeted that he’ll discuss the latest developments at a White House news conference on Saturday at 12:30 p.m Central Time. Trump addressed the nation about the coronavirus from the White House earlier this week. Trump’s appearance comes after health officials disclosed a second case of coronavirus in the U.S. in someone who had not traveled internationally or had close contact with someone who has the virus.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.