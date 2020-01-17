Live Now
USCMA on its way to Pres. Trump’s desk to be signed

Washington

by: Russell Falcon, Nexstar, and Anna Wiernicki

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — The United States-Mexico-Canada trade deal is heading to the President’s desk.

On Thursday, the Senate overwhelmingly approved the deal, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says getting here wasn’t easy.

The three countries signed the initial agreement replacing NAFTA in 2018, then spent more than a year negotiating, and re-negotiating, to finally produce a trade deal almost everyone supports.

Vermont Democrat Bernie Sanders was one of the 10 senators who voted against the deal.

“We have a major climate crisis and no trade deal should be passed that does not address that issue,” says Sanders.

The deal tightens rules of origin for auto parts and requires a larger share of cars to be made by workers earning at least $16 per hour.

It now heads to the President’s desk, where President Trump says he is ready to sign it.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

