Sen. Thune says Barrett has ‘superb qualifications’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — President Donald Trump has nominated Judge Amy Coney Barret to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. KELOLAND News sat down with South Dakota Senator John Thune to discuss the nomination on Sunday morning.

“Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer on the Court and I’m glad that the President selected a female jurist to replace her and someone who has the same sort of kind of intellect. I think Amy Coney Barrett intellectually has just superb qualifications. I think she was a stellar pick on that basis. But in terms of judicial philosophy, it does represent sort of a different point of view,” U.S. Sen. John Thune said.

In 2016, Thune was against nominating a Supreme Court Justice during an election year. This year, he says he’d like to see the nomination confirmed by Election Day. He tells us the circumstances are different now, saying that back in 2016 the White House had a Democratic occupant while the Senate had a Republican majority.

Come back to this story later Sunday night for additional video clips from the interview with South Dakota Senator John Thune.