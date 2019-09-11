NY lawmakers remember 9/11, praise extension of victims’ fund

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Across the nation, many paused for a moment of silence Wednesday to reflect on the 18th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

“One of those days I think none of us will forget,” New York Congressman Joseph Morelle said.

Morelle said he remembers vividly where he was when the attacks unfolded.

“I was in the city on legislative business—when I was in the state legislature—and I was about to come home when the first tower was hit,” he recalled.

Morelle says as a nation we must never forget and he’s proud Congress passed a bill to fund the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund through the year 2090.

“You can say ‘never forget’ and continue to honor victims and have moments of silence, but if you’re not prepared to put the American government behind those people and their families, then I think they would be empty expressions,” Morelle added.

The bill was signed into law thanks in large part to lobbying efforts by comedian Jon Stewart and first responders now suffering the effects of the toxic fallout at Ground Zero, Shanksville and the Pentagon.

“They never have to worry about Washington, D.C. being by their side as they deal with the horrific impacts of that day,” New York Congressman Tom Reed said.

Reed said he’s glad both parties got this done before Wednesday’s somber anniversary.

“What I most appreciate about getting that done before 9/11 is we did the right thing for the victims of 9/11 and we made sure that their voice was heard here in Washington,” he said.