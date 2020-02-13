1  of  129
New York fights back: Cuomo to meet with Trump to discuss controversial ‘Green Light’ law

Washington

by: Morgan Wright

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ Governor Andrew Cuomo plans to meet with President Donald Trump this week to try and settle a dispute and end White House retaliation against a controversial New York state law.

The “Green Light Law” allows all New York residents, including undocumented immigrants, to apply for and receive a state driver’s license. The law also prevents the New York DMV from sharing information with the Department of Homeland Security.

Congressman Tom Reed, R-New York, said the law is a dangerous policy that undermines national security.

“Giving illegal immigrants drivers licenses creates a whole potential vector of threats to our American citizens,” Reed said. “If you read the 9/11 report that investigated the cause of 9/11, fraudulent travel documents are just as important to terrorist organizations as weapons, that’s what their conclusion was.”

The Trump administration retaliated against the law by announcing New York residents will no longer be eligible to apply for or renew their enrollment in certain Trusted Traveler Programs, like Global Entry ─ which speeds travelers through immigration and customs at airports and ports of entry.

The move comes from Trump’s plans to ramp up efforts against jurisdictions providing safe havens to illegal immigrants.

“We will consider taking action against any jurisdiction that, or any politician who, unlawfully obstructs the federal law enforcement function and the enforcement of our immigration laws,” Attorney General William Barr said.

New York is trying to fight back against Trump’s restrictions. The state’s attorney general, Letitia James, filed a lawsuit on Monday and on Thursday, Cuomo plans to travel to the White House to try and convince Trump to change his mind.

Cuomo said the Trump administration just wants access to the state’s DMV records because it includes undocumented New Yorkers.

“That’s putting politics above basic public service,” Cuomo said. “There is no person who is undocumented or who is not a citizen who is going to apply for federal clearance. It’s nonsensical.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

