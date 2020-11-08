Kamala Harris makes history as Vice President-elect

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Joining President-elect Joe Biden in Washington D.C., will be the now Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, whose role as vice president makes history.

Harris becoming vice president-elect checks off a number of firsts for the United States. She is not only America’s first female vice president-elect, but also first Black woman and first South Asian vice president-elect. Her presence on the winning ticket marks a symbolic barrier breaking for women and Black women across the country.

“Seeing a Black woman in office will hopefully allow people to see themselves in a position of power, plant that seed of opportunity and ambition and set goals for them to make moves in their own communities,” Sioux Falls business owner Del’Inkka Beaudion said.

Beaudion says it’s a huge moment for her daughters, as well, to see someone in power that they can see themselves in.

