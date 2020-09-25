HHS secretary touts Trump’s health care plan while Democrats say there’s nothing in it

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services touted President Donald Trump’s newly-released health care plan on Friday while Democrats say it’s not much of a plan at all.

The president outlined the vision for his America First Health Care Plan on Thursday in North Carolina. HHS Secretary Alex Azar says President Trump’s new plan is better than Obamacare.

“Better care, more choice, lower cost,” Azar said Friday.

The administration says the plan will end surprise billing, lower premiums and send seniors $200 for prescriptions.

While rolling out the plan Thursday, President Trump said it is a reworked version of the 2010 health care law.

“It is no longer Obamacare because we got rid of the worst part of it the individual mandate,” he said.

The America First Health Care Plan still includes a major piece of the Affordable Care Act that protects those with pre-existing conditions.

Azar claims Obamacare protections didn’t work, saying, “it doesn’t actually provide insurance to so many Americans.” President Trumps’ protections will, Azar says.

North Carolina Democratic Congressman David Price says he doesn’t trust the president’s commitment because his administration is still working to dismantle the ACA in the Supreme Court.

“You’re talking about a total contradiction,” Rep. Price said.

But after four years of failed attempts to repeal and replace Obamacare, Secretary Azar says the president is now working with what he has.

“Whether it’s the Affordable Care Act or anything else, he’s going to work to make health care affordable for people. That’s why the vision he laid out yesterday is so important,” Azar said.

Alabama Democrat Doug Jones says he’s skeptical about a health care plan coming out so close to the election but did say he would look at it.

“If it’s good for Alabama, I’m right there with it,” Sen. Jones said Friday.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the case against the ACA just after the election.