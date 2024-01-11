WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Next week, parts of the federal government will run out of money unless Congress can get its act together.

House Republicans continue fighting among themselves, with the Conservative Freedom Caucus and its allies threatening to vote out the House speaker, again, if he doesn’t back out of a deal with Democrats to keep the government running.

On Wednesday, 13 House Republicans broke rank to reject the spending deal House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer (R-N.Y.) agreed on.

“I don’t understand what their endgame is here,” said Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-Mich.)

The Republicans who voted against the deal say the $1.59 trillion top-line spending limit is too high.

But Huizenga criticized the move and says it now puts Congress on track for a partial government shutdown next Friday.

“Shutting down the government whether it is over the border or over some other issues, is not the right tactical thing to do,” Huizenga added.

Rep. Dave Joyce (R-Ohio) says the only way Congress can avoid a shutdown is by passing another short-term spending bill.

“We have a job to do, and the job is to keep the American government open,” he said.

Joyce says a short-term bill will keep the government running through March and give Republicans time to work through their differences and come up with a deal all sides can agree on.

“A government shutdown would be a recipe for chaos,” said Schumer.

On Thursday, Schumer filed a temporary extension of government funding but made it clear that Democrats won’t concede to the demands of hardline Republicans in the House.

“The only tactic in their playbook is to try and bully the rest of Congress and the country to bend to their extremist views,” he said.

Parts of the government are set to run out of funding at midnight on January 19th.