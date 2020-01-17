Breaking News
With more than 6 inches of snow on ground, city of Sioux Falls issues snow alert
1  of  57
Closings & Delays
Capital Card Services-Brookings Capital Services Chlidren's Museum of South Dakota City of Adrian, MN City of Alcester City of Armour City of Avon City of Baltic City of Beresford City of Brandon City of Brookings City of Canton City of Chamberlain City of Chancellor City of Colton City of Crooks City of Dell Rapids City of DeSmet City of Edgerton City of Fulda City of Garretson City of Harrisburg City of Hartford City of Hurley City of Huron City of Ireton City of Lennox City of Luverne City of Marion City of Milbank City of Parkston City of Pipestone City of Salem City of SF-Street Department City of Springfield City of Valley Springs City of Volga City of Wagner City of Worthington Dakota Senior Meals in Springfield, SD Falcon Plastics, Inc. First Lutheran Church Giving Hope Inc Lake Area Tech Lutheran Social Services of SD Minnehaha County 24/7 Sobriety Program Restoration Baptist Ministry Center Set Free Sioux Falls Sioux Area Metro Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation SkateAway Social Security Administration – Sioux Falls Southeast Tech Southwest State Stewarts School of Hairstyling Trail King - Mitchell United Hardware Distributing Company

Blue Water Navy in Washington fighting to get benefits for Guam veterans

Washington

by: Kellie Meyer

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – The Blue Water Navy is back in Washington, this time to help service members that were exposed to Agent Orange in other locations during the Vietnam War.

“Our veterans in Guam are suffering and dying daily,” Blue Water Navy Vice Commander Mike Kvintus said.

Kvintus was in D.C. just two months ago pushing for Agent Orange benefits for those who served in Vietnam.

Now he’s back to make sure those stationed in Guam aren’t forgotten.

“We need Congress to pick this up, get it passed and get our Guam veterans taken care of,” he added.

Eighty-five co-sponsors have already signed onto a House bill supporting these efforts. But as of now, there isn’t a companion piece of legislation in the Senate.

“We’re not giving up,” Brian Moyer, a former marine in Guam, said Friday.

Moyer recently went back to show the exact areas that were sprayed by the toxins using maps dating back to 1975.

“I had a phone call with the U.S. EPA and they told me they got positive detections for dioxins at all the locations that we went to,” he said.

Moyer is optimistic they’ll get the support from both sides of Congress and make something happen for this Guam Vietnam vets.

“We’re doing good things up here like I saw everybody seems very, very interested.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests