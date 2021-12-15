VIP FANFare Trips

KELO is taking reservations for our KELOLAND to Minneapolis Bus Trip for the SDSU vs. Drake football game on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Target Field and we want YOU to join us!

KELOLAND to Target Field Fan Bus Trip is originating from

Brookings, SD & Sioux Falls, SD 9/16/23

A road trip has never been easier! No planning, no stress. Just hop on the bus!

Itinerary

Saturday, September 16- Brookings or Sioux Falls

Two separate busses will leave Brookings and Sioux Falls at 8am on Saturday morning. We will have free off-street parking for your vehicle. KELOLAND employees will be there to guide you where to keep your car for the day. We ask that you arrive by 7:45am. We’ll make 1 stop along the way for food and arrive at Target Field around 1:15p.

GAMETIME: Kick-off is at 2:30P

The bus will leave for home after the game. There will be one quick stop for grab & go food. Back to Sioux Falls and Brookings around 9:45pm.

Pricing

$145 per person. Includes 1 bus fare and 2 meals. Tickets to the game are not included.

How do I reserve my seats? Seats can be reserved by calling our front desk at 605-336-1100 or fill out our online form, or emailing application to Events@KELOLAND.com.

No payment is required to put your name on the waiting list. We will require full payment within one week of reservation being confirmed because the bus is full.

Transferring Tickets. Any payment between you and the party you want to transfer your seats to, will have to be worked out privately. If you do transfer your seats, we will need an email from you with the names and contact info of those taking your spots.

Bus Details: Comfortable seats, outlets, on-board restroom, and shared movie screens. No age restriction, this is a family friendly trip! Food and alcohol are allowed on the bus. Please drink responsibly.