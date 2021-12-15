KELO is taking reservations for our fan bus to the FCS Title game on Saturday, January 8th, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas and we want YOU to join us!

The SDSU Jackrabbits football team is in the FCS playoffs; playing for another shot at a trip to Frisco and a national championship! In anticipation for their win, we’re taking reservations for seats NOW on the KELOLAND to Frisco FANFare Bus Trip so you can be there to cheer on the Jacks in person! Enjoy a VIP FANFare to Frisco (leave the driving and planning to us) with fellow Jacks fans, our KELO sports reporter, and the people of KELOLAND.

Itinerary

Day 1: Thursday, January 6- Brookings to Wichita, KS

Bus will leave Brookings at 8:30am on Thursday, January 6th. We will have free off-street parking for your vehicle. The bus driver will be there to guide you where to keep your car for the weekend. We ask that you arrive by 8am. We’ll make 3 stops along the way and arrive in Wichita, Kansas around 7pm.

First stop in Sioux Falls

For our Sioux Falls residents, the bus will leave at 9:30am. This stop will be for picking up additional people and the KELO crew that’s accompanying this trip. We ask that you arrive at 9am as the bus may leave Brookings early if all the guests are checked in. Additional pick-ups may be done as long as they are along the path of our trip.

Day 2: Friday, January 7- Wichita to Frisco, TX

Bus will leave Wichita around 8am. We’ll have 1 stop, arriving at the hotel in Frisco, Texas around 3pm Friday afternoon. Bus will take you to and from the pep rally Friday night.

Day 3: Saturday, January 8- GAME DAY- Frisco to Wichita

Bus will leave the hotel for the stadium around 730am. Game is an 11am kick-off. Luggage will be loaded at this time as we’ll be leaving for Kansas 1 hour after the game ends. That will put us in Wichita around 10pm.

Day 4: Sunday, January 9- Wichita to Brookings

Leave Wichita at 8:30am. Back to Sioux Falls around 6pm. Back to Brookings around 7pm.

Pricing

-How do I reserve my seats? Seats can be reserved by calling our front desk at 605-336-1100 or emailing application to Events@KELOLAND.com. Click here to download the trip application. No payment is required to put your name on the waiting list. We will require full payment for any reservations after Dec. 20.

Quint (5 bus fares and 1 room) – $475 per person

Quad (4 bus fares and 1 room) – $535 per person

Triple (3 bus fares and 1 room) – $615 per person

Double (2 bus fare and 1 room) – $685 per person

Single (1 bus fare and 1 room) – $725 per person

(cost includes bus ride and hotel room with breakfast)

Method of Payment: Credit cards, checks or cash.

-Bus Details. Food and alcohol is allowed on the bus. It will have WiFi and power (may be spotty in areas). No age restriction, this is a family friendly trip!**This trip does not include meals or game tickets. The price includes the ride to Frisco, Texas and back to Brookings along with hotel accommodations for 3 nights. You will need to secure your own tickets for the game from a third party.