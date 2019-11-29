Winter Weather Resources
Here is the latest forecast update from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center:
You can do more in-depth from the Storm Center in the latest forecast update from our meteorologists:
For a full list of weather alerts in KELOLAND, click here.
Travel Resources
🚗 Driving
You can view road conditions in South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota or Wyoming. You can also call 511.
✈ By Air
You can check airport delays at Sioux Falls Regional Airport or Rapid City Regional Airport. If you are flying to a major hub, be sure to check that airport’s status as well. Some common hubs out of KELOLAND are: Minneapolis/St. Paul, Denver or Chicago (O’Hare).
You can check the up-to-the-minute travel waivers from each airline’s website: Delta, American, United, Frontier or Allegiant.
Closeline
If a school is closed or a church or a major event is canceled, hear about it first from the KELOLAND Closeline. If you need to submit a closing, here are the instructions.
uShare
