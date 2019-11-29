Winter Weather Resources

Thanksgiving has been cloudy and cool across KELOLAND, with temperatures in the 20s and a southeasterly breeze. We’ve also picked up some faint echoes on KELOLAND Liver Doppler indicating some light snowfall in eastern KELOLAND. There is a Winter Weather Advisory posted for the eastern half of KELOLAND the remainder of today through Friday morning. The concern isn’t so much about snowfall accumulation (we’re looking at under an inch), but that the light snow may be accompanied by light freezing drizzle that could make roadways slippery tonight and in the morning.

Tonight with freezing drizzle or light snow possible in eastern KELOLAND we will have lows in the mid 20s, and a SE breeze that will bring moist air into the region.